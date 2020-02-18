Man injured during home robbery in Rivière-Beaudette
A man suffered several injuries after two alleged thieves broke into his home Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at a residence in Rivière-Beaudette, a small municipality on the border of Quebec and Ontario.
The two thieves allegedly attacked the homeowner before stealing various objects and fleeing the premises.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.
There have been no arrests and police say they do not have a description of the suspects.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.
