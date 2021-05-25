iHeartRadio
Man injured in altercation with Montreal police; BEI investigating

A 36-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after an altercation with at least one police officer Monday night in northeast Montreal.

Quebec's independent bureau of investigations (BEI) was called in to investigate the matter.

The BEI reports that shortly after 9 p.m., an officer from Montreal police spotted the individual urinating on a sidewalk on 24th Avenue.

After being stopped, the man, who was wearing rollerblades, allegedly gave the officer a false name before attempting to flee.

During the ensuing altercation, the man suffered serious head injuries when he fell to the ground. He is in hospital and his life is not in danger, authorities confirmed.

The BEI's investigation will determine, among other things, whether the information is accurate.

Five BEI investigators have been assigned to the case.They are asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact them via the BEI website.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2021.

