Man injured in Montreal North shooting

image.jpg

A 27-year-old man is in hospital after being shot on Sunday afternoon.

Montreal police responded to a call in Montreal North at around 1 p.m. in connection to gunfire at the corner of Marie-Victorin and Langelier.

Police found the victim at the scene. He was conscious while transported to hospital and police said they do not fear for his life.

The victim is known to police. No arrests have yet been made.

A perimeter was erected at the scene and at least one bullet casing has been found.  

