Man killed, 2 police officers injured in fire south of Montreal

An elderly man is dead after a house fire in the small town of Saint-Philippe, about 30 kilometres south of Montreal.

Roussillon police confirmed that the fire started around 8 p.m. in a home on Saint-Andre Road.

There was one occupant in the home, an elderly male, who perished in the fire.

Police spokesperson Jerry Stanley confirmed that two police officers were also injured while on scene.

"Two police officers that went to the hospital to get verified for smoke inhalation," Jerry Stanley.

Both officers are okay and did not suffer major injuries.

The investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the fire.