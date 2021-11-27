iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man killed after car flips and lands in ditch, icy roads may have been a factor

An ambulance outside Jean Lesage International Airport, in Quebec City, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

A motorist has died in an accident on Île d'Orléans, Quebec when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

Late Friday afternoon, emergency services were called to Royal Rd. in Saint-François-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, in the Quebec City region, for a single-car accident.

According to preliminary information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the driver lost control of his vehicle. The car rolled over and ended up in a ditch. The driver, a man in his 70s, was alone in the vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Road conditions may have been a factor, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 27, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error