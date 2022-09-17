Man killed during police intervention on Nuns' Island in Montreal

A man died during a police intervention Saturday afternoon on Nuns' Island in Montreal.

According to Quebec's police watchdog (BEI), Montreal police (SPVM) officers were called to intervene in connection with a man, possibly in possession of a handgun, around 12:30 p.m.

The man was near the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Berlioz Street, near the island's main shopping center.

The man allegedly pointed his weapon at a police officer. The officer fired at least one shot.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The BEI has assigned five investigators to the case and Quebec provincial police (SQ) will act as police support.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 17, 2022.