Man killed in head-on collision with tanker truck in northern Quebec

The driver of an SUV was killed after being involved in a head-on collision with a tanker truck on Friday in the James Bay territory of Nord-du-Quebec .

"It happened around 2 p.m. at kilometre 158 on the Route du Nord. We are talking about a head-on collision involving a sport utility vehicle and a tanker," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Beatrice Dorsainville.

"According to the first observations, the driver of the SUV deviated from his lane, for a still unknown reason, and ended up in the opposite lane."

The driver of the SUV, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As for the driver of the semi, he was not injured. The vehicle's tank was empty at the time of the accident, said Dorsainville.

"The road was closed to traffic to allow an investigator to analyze the scene and the investigation is still ongoing," she added.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.