Man killed, woman injured in head-on collision on rural road in Farnham, Que.


A crash on Route 104 in Farnham, Que. on Nov. 21, 2022 has left one man dead and a woman in the hospital. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Collision investigators out of the Surete du Quebec (SQ) are still trying to find out what led to the fatal head-on collision on a rural Quebec road that left a woman in the hospital and man dead.

SQ spokesperson Genevieve Bruneau said officers responded to the crash just after midnight on Monday morning and found a pickup truck had collided with a car on Route 104 near Bricault Road in Farnham, Que.

"The woman in the pickup was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but we do not fear for her life," said Bruneau.

The man, however, was trapped in his vehicle, and first responders needed to use the jaws of life to pull him out.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

"The man's injuries were very bad, so we're not able to identify him," said Bruneau.

There were no witnesses to the accident and officers will speak to the woman driver when her condition allows.

The investigation will continue throughout the day, including efforts to identify the victim.

