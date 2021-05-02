Man leads Quebec provincial police on high-speed chase for 40 kilometres

A motorist led Quebec provincial police on a high-speed chase for around 40 kilometres on Highway 40 on Sunday evening.

The Surete du Quebec said they received a call at around 7:30 p.m. reporting someone driving “erratically” on Highway 40 eastbound in the Lanoraie sector in Lanaudiere.

The vehicle was quickly located but the driver, a man in his 40s, refused to stop, according to an SQ spokesperson.

A chase ensued and two nail mats were deployed.

Half an hour later, at the intersection with Highway 55 near Trois-Rivieres, the driver came to a stop by himself.

He was arrested for dangerous driving and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the man had been involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the evening in the Montreal area.

During the chase, service roads were closed to keep the fleeing vehicle on the highway.