Man leaves family party in Saint-Laurent and returns with stab wounds

A young man was stabbed and injured in an altercation early Friday morning in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

The 24-year-old man was transported to hospital. By midnight, authorities no longer feared for his life.

The event was reported to Montreal police (SPVM) at approximately 1:00 a.m. through a 911 call.

Police say the young man was attending a family party at a residence located on O'Brien Avenue, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Boulevard. He left the scene and returned a little later with an upper-body injury.

Police have yet to determine the circumstances of the stabbing.

The SPVM set up a perimeter to allow its investigators and forensic identification technicians to clear the situation up. No arrests have been made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 6, 2023.