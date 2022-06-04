Man missing after boat capsizes in Baie-Comeau, Que.

A fishing trip took a tragic turn Saturday afternoon after a boat capsized on the Dallaire river in Baie-Comeau, Que., leaving one man missing.

Five people were on board, with only four of them rescued. Two of them were children.

According to Quebec provincial police (SQ), the children are in stable condition but remain in hospital under observation. One of the adult victims has been released while the other is in critical but stable condition.

A fire department boat and wildlife officer boat searched the water for several hours without success. An SQ boat also joined the search while police officers searched the shoreline.

The causes of the accident are currently unclear.

SQ spokeswoman Helene St-Pierre said patrol officers would remain on site overnight and that a command post would be set up as soon as daylight broke. Two SQ boats will resume the search on the river and divers will join the operation.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 4, 2022.