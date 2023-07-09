iHeartRadio
Man missing after falling off boat in Outaouais reservoir


File Image

A man is missing after he fell off his boat Saturday afternoon at the Baskatong reservoir in Grand-Remous, a municipality in Quebec's Outaouais region.

Emergency services were called to the reservoir, located in the Pointe à David area, around 4:30 p.m.

The man was aboard a motorboat with about ten other people. It's not known whether he was wearing a life jacket.

On Saturday evening, provincial police (SQ) said a search involving an SQ boat and firefighters was underway.

Police said SQ divers were expected to continue the search Sunday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 9, 2023.

