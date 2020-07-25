iHeartRadio
Man missing after overnight paddleboat accident in Monteregie lake, police say

Surete du Quebec

A man in his 20s is missing following a paddleboat accident overnight in Waterloo, Montérégie.

Emergency services received a call shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday saying that two young men had fallen into the water in Waterloo Lake and were in trouble.

One of the men managed to regain the shore, but there's still no news of the other man.

A search was quickly begun by firefighters who took boats onto the lake, said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for Quebec provincial police.

"There's also a search of the lakeshore underway...and of the chalets and residences around the lake," he said.

"The divers from the Sûreté du Québec are heading towards the scene to locate the other victim, who is still missing this morning."

The man who was able to make it back to shore, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital, but his condition is not life-threatening, according to Tremblay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 25, 2020.

