Man missing after rain causes road collapse in Lac-Saint-Jean

A man in his sixties went missing Wednesday after a road collapsed in Saint-Henri-de-Taillon in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

The man disappeared while driving a pickup truck on Ulysses Road. The road was torn open by a rush of water following heavy rains overnight, explained Hugues Beaulieu of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The missing man's car was located 600 meters from the point of origin, said Beaulieu.

A helicopter, divers and SQ officers are on the scene to find the individual.

Another driver was on the road around the same time but escaped with minor injuries.

He was transported to hospital but was discharged by Wednesday morning.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 14, 2022. 

