Man on e-scooter seriously injured in Lachine collision: police
A 55-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while on an e-scooter in the Lachine borough Monday night, say Montreal police (SPVM).
Officers were called to Provost St. and 25th Ave. around 7 p.m., when they found a man with serious upper body injuries.
He was taken to hospital, but there are no details on his condition.
Police say the driver, a 40-year-old woman, stayed on scene.
It's believed she may have been making a left turn onto 25th Ave. where the man was hit.
- READ MORE: CTVNewsMontreal.ca's continued coverage of crime and policing in the Greater Montreal Area
While the investigation is ongoing, police don’t believe it was a criminal act.