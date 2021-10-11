Man presumed drowned near Brossard after wading into river during outing with son

The search for a man in his 50s believed to have drowned Monday in the St-Lawrence River will continue at dawn on Tuesday.

The man was looking for a small object on the river at about 5:30 p.m. when he went under the water in a spot near the Parc des Velos in Brossard, Longueuil police spokesperson Melanie Mercil said.

A relative of the missing man told CTV that the victim was remotely operating a miniature boat at the time, and that is the object that went missing, with the man going in the water to retrieve it.

The man’s son was with him at the time, the family member said. Mercil confirmed that there was a witness.

Monday night's search involved police searching by foot and on the water with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard.

On Tuesday morning, divers from Quebec provincial police will be brought to search under the water.

Mercil said the area is not known as an area used for swimming.