Man recovering in the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Montreal

In the second of three shootings in Montreal Saturday night, a 44-year-old man was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comtois said Sunday morning that the man was shot on Pie-IX Blvd. near 41st Ave. the St. Michel nieghbourhood.

"The victim was in a car and then there was another car that came near with two suspects inside," said Comtois.

Comtois added that the man was shot in the lower body, but that there is no fear for his life.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.