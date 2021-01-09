Man remains in hospital after police shooting and car chase in Gatineau

A man is in hospital with a gunshot wound today after a police chase that allegedly turned into a hostage-taking in Gatineau, Que.

Quebec's police watchdog says Gatineau police opened fire on the 37-year-old man on Friday after he allegedly took a passenger hostage.

The Bureau des Enquetes Independantes says the incident began at about 3 p.m. when Gatineau police began pursuing a fleeing driver.

Officers were forced to abandon the chase after the driver ran a red light in a busy area, but later caught up after the driver had an accident.

According to the preliminary information in the watchdog's news release, it was then that the man allegedly used a knife to take the passenger hostage and police opened fire.

The man was taken to hospital where he remained in intensive care as of Saturday afternoon. Police said the passenger's life was not in danger.