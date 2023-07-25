iHeartRadio
Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space


image.jpg

Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the stabbing death of a 42-year-old man in the Mile End neighbourhood the 15th homicide of 2023.

Police report that a 911 caller heard someone screaming near the Champ des Possibles green space between Henri-Julien and Gaspe avenues south of des Carrieres Street around 10:45 p.m.

"When police arrived on the scene, they found a man on the ground with significant injuries on his upper body," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

The injuries, Gauthier said, were made by a sharp object.

"We're trying to understand what happened," she added.

A perimeter has been established in the area, and a command post was set up on Tuesday to continue the investigation.

Gauthier said investigators are looking for witnesses and to determine if any surveillance cameras captured the altercation.

"The first information that we have is that somebody was screaming outside, but we don't know if there were many suspects outside or just one," said Gauthier. 

