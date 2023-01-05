Migrant's body found near Quebec border crossing site

An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Montérégie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.

The man was a migrant, a police source confirmed to CTV News, who said his death is considered "suspicious" at this point, adding that the person does not appear to have died of natural causes or self-inflicted wounds.

Roxham Road is an unofficial border crossing site used frequently by asylum seekers heading into Canada through the U.S.

The body was spotted around 2:45 p.m. by American border agents patrolling the area by helicopter.

According to provincial police (SQ), the body was found deep in a wooded area in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, meaning it had to be airlifted out.

No one was near when the man was discovered.

The man's migrant status has not been officially confirmed by the SQ.

"Everything’s still open for us," said SQ spokesperson Louis-Phillipe Ruel early Thursday afternoon. "We will follow any lead we have. But for now, the ID is not established it’s really too soon for us to say what the person was doing there, was the person trying to get in or get out of Canada."

Quebec's Immigration Ministry said it's aware of the incident and declined to comment any further, citing the ongoing investigation.

This death comes almost a year after the bodies of four migrants were found near Emerson, Manitoba, near the Canada-U.S. border.

Between January and November 2022, RCMP officers intercepted 34,478 asylum seekers crossing the border through an unofficial entry point in Quebec.

In December, Marie-France Lalonde, secretary for the federal immigration minister, indicated that the Trudeau government is negotiating a possible modernization of the Safe Third Country Agreement.

The agreement requires potential refugees to claim asylum in the first country they set foot in, be it Canada or the U.S.

