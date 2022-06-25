Man's body recovered from St. Lawrence River in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood

The body of a man was fished out of the waters of the St. Lawrence River in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood of Montreal on Friday morning.

The man is 51-year-old Steve Croteau, who was missing since Monday, Montreal police (SPVM) said.

Police say an emergency call around 11 a.m. on Friday reported the presence of the body on the banks of the Promenade-Bellerive park.

At the scene, police officers found the unconscious body of a man, who did not bear any traces of violence according to the first observations, which suggests a possible accidental death.

It is not a criminal act, the SPVM confirmed later.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 24, 2022.