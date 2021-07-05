Man's body recovered from the St. Lawrence River

The body of an adult male was recovered from the waters of the St. Lawrence River on Monday afternoon in Pointe-aux-Trembles, in eastern Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a call around noon regarding what appeared to be a body adrift on the river.

Police, with the assistance of the Montreal Fire Department (SIM), pulled the body from the water and placed it on the shore near Notre-Dame St. at 36th Ave.

Investigators went to the scene to assess the situation, but no hypothesis has been put forward for the moment concerning the cause of death, according to SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

An autopsy will be performed on the remains to shed light on the reasons that led to the man's death.