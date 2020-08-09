iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man's condition stabilizes after motorcycle crash in Montreal

image.jpg

There is no longer any fear for the life of a motorcyclist involved in an accident in the Pointe-aux-Trembles area, Saturday night in Montreal.

For reasons still unknown, the 37-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle at around 10 p.m. when he was driving on Henri-Bourrassa Blvd. East, near Armand-Chaput Ave.

He hit a concrete wall and suffered serious injuries to his lower body, said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found the victim unconscious on the ground. The man was taken to a hospital with severe injuries in critical condition.

He is now out of danger.

Speed could have been a factor in the accident.

It was the third accident involving a motorcycle reported in the area this weekend. The other resulted in three deaths.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

CJAD contact information

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*