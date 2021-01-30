iHeartRadio
Man's death on Montreal's South Shore deemed not criminal, police

Longueuil police (file)

Police on the South Shore of Montreal have concluded the criminal investigation into the discovery of a dead man in a park Saturday morning.

Longueuil police (SPAL) report that the man in his 30s was discovered at 10:30 a.m. in Michel-Chartrand Park. A police spokesperson said the victim was dressed and found on the snow.

The body was not in a state of decomposition, but police said they could not tell if it had been in the park for hours or days. 

Police said the body was found in a place that was not near a road or anywhere where a vehicle could park. 

Sunday, the SPAL reported that a criminal investigation was not warranted and that his death appeared to be voluntary.

