Man sentenced to 25 years for role in Mafia-related murders


Jonathan Massari, 41, pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit the murders of four men connected to the Montreal mob in 2016. (Source: Surete du Quebec)

A Montreal man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in relation to four murders in 2016.

A judge sentenced Jonathan Massari on Monday and gave him credit for time already served in jail since his arrest in October 2019, CTV News confirmed.

That means the 41-year-old was given a sentence of 19 years and eight months, but the court ordered him to serve half the sentence before being eligible for parole.

Massari entered a guilty plea on Feb. 27 at the Gouin courthouse after the Crown and defence agreed to withdraw charges of first-degree murder.

According to an agreed statement of facts that Massari agreed to in court, he was an "active member of the traditional Italian organized crime" network in Montreal in 2016 and participated in the planning of the murders of Lorenzo Giordano and Rocco Sollecito, two lieutenants of late crime boss Vito Rizzuto. Massari also plotted the killings of brothers Vincenzo and Giuseppe Falduto.

The four victims were inside their vehicles during each of the killings, which spanned a three month-period.

