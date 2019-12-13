Man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Lachine

A 56-year-old man is in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. Thursday on Saint-Jacques Street.

Montreal police say the man was crossing at a section of the road where there is no stop sign or traffic light when he was struck.

He was rushed to hospital, but officers say they do not fear for his life.

The 29-year-old driver was not injured and impaired driving is not being considered in this case.

The alarming number of traffic incidents involving pedestrians has prompted Montreal police to launch a safety awareness initiative.

Fatal collisions between vehicles and pedestrians have been increasing in Montreal since 2015.