Man seriously injured in altercation in Montreal North on Monday morning

A man's life is in danger in a Montreal hospital after he was involved in an altercation with other people early on Monday night in the northeast of the city.

A few hours after the confrontation, Montreal police (SPVM) had not yet reported any arrests.

A 911 call around 12:30 a.m. informed police about a man who had just been seen injured on Langelier Boulevard, near the intersection with Villeneuve Street, in a residential area of the Montreal North borough.

On arrival at the scene, police found the 47-year-old man conscious but in a poor state of health. They arranged for him to be taken to hospital.

Witnesses were interviewed. They told the police that several other people had been involved in the altercation.

It is not known whether the people who fled and the injured man know each other.

A security perimeter has been set up. Investigators, forensic identification technicians and members of the SPVM canine squad were expected to examine the crime scene later on Monday.

