iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man seriously injured in altercation in Montreal North on Monday morning


Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A man's life is in danger in a Montreal hospital after he was involved in an altercation with other people early on Monday night in the northeast of the city.

A few hours after the confrontation, Montreal police (SPVM) had not yet reported any arrests.

A 911 call around 12:30 a.m. informed police about a man who had just been seen injured on Langelier Boulevard, near the intersection with Villeneuve Street, in a residential area of the Montreal North borough.

On arrival at the scene, police found the 47-year-old man conscious but in a poor state of health. They arranged for him to be taken to hospital.

Witnesses were interviewed. They told the police that several other people had been involved in the altercation.

It is not known whether the people who fled and the injured man know each other.

A security perimeter has been set up. Investigators, forensic identification technicians and members of the SPVM canine squad were expected to examine the crime scene later on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*