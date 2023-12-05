iHeartRadio
Man seriously injured in armed attack in Montreal's Village


After an armed assault in the village, a man in his late 20s was sent to the hospital. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) are on the scene after an armed assault left a man seriously injured on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Andre streets in the Village neighbourhood after a man in his late 20s was seriously injured to his upper body.

"He was transported by the paramedics to the hospital," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

He was conscious when transported to the hospital, Dubuc said, and is now out of danger.

A person of interest is being interviewed on site and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers will review surveillance cameras and interview witnesses in the coming hours.

