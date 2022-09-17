iHeartRadio
Man seriously injured in Drummondville apartment fire

911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS)

A seven-plex Drummondville apartment building was engulfed in flames Saturday morning, seriously injuring a man in his 50s who was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said the fire started around 9 a.m. at the building on Saint-Marcel St. but was under control by 10:45 a.m.

For the moment, there appear to be no other injuries, said SQ spokesperson Nancy Fournier.

For the moment, it is not known what triggered the fire or if a working smoke detector was in the dwelling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 17, 2022.  

