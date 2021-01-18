iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man seriously injured in head-on collision in Eastern Townships

Police tape is pictured in this file photo.

A young man was seriously injured in a head-on car crash in the Estrie town of Racine on Sunday.

The Surete du Quebec said the victim was behind the wheel of a small car and lost control while driving on a downward slope on Grand-Brompton Rd. at around 4 p.m.

The car struck an SUV driven by a man in his 50s. That driver escaped with minor injuries but was still taken to hospital, according to the SQ.

The jaws of life were required to extract the driver of the first vehicle.

An SQ spokesperson said police are still trying to determine the victim's age.

Poor road conditions may have played a role in the crash.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error