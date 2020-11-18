Man serving time for 2016 stabbing apprehended after failing to report to halfway house

The man charged with stabbing a woman in the neck in 2016, who did not report to his halfway house on Sunday has been apprehended.

Correctional Service Canada confirmed that Mathew Roberge did not report to the halfway house where he is serving the remainder of his three-and-a-half year sentence after he pleaded guilty to stabbing Smadar Brandes in the neck while she was walking home from the Villa-Maria metro in NDG.

"Correctional Service Canada (CSC) can confirm that Mathew Roberge was unlawfully at large and was apprehended on November 17, 2020," said CSC spokesperson Patricia Jean.

The assault occurred on Monkland Ave. in the Montreal borough when Roberge was on probation after being convicted of manslaugher for killing a man at a bar in 2013.

Police said he stabbed Brandes in a random attack.