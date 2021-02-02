Man severely burned and in critical condition after house fire in Montreal North

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in critical condition Monday night after being seriously injured in a fire that broke out in the city's northeast.

His life was still in danger by early Tuesday, Montreal police said.

The fire broke out at around 9:20 p.m. in an apartment on Perras St. between Georges-Pichet and Lamoureux avenues, in Montréal-Nord. It was a second-floor apartment above ground-floor commercial establishments.

When firefighters arrived, the man was conscious but badly burned. He was the only person present at the scene.

Indications are that the disaster, which was contained in the victim's residence, began accidentally, police said. One hypothesis is that it was ignited by a cigarette butt.

Montreal police couldn't yet say, as of Tuesday morning, whether there was a smoke alarm on the premises and, if so, whether it was in working condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.