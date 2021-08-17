Man shot and killed in Laval, sixth shooting death in Greater Montreal Area in August

A man in his late 20s was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, as gun violence continues to escalate in the Greater Montreal Area.

Laval police reported that multiple 911 calls came into the station around 2:30 a.m. reporting gunshots in the Laval-des-Rapides neighbourhood of the island to the north of Montreal.

When officers arrived on Saint-Luc St., they found a man in his late 20s, who was declared dead on scene.

Police say there are no suspects, and investigators will be interviewing witnesses throughout the day.

Police could not say whether or not the victim was known to authorities.

It is the sixth shooting death in the Greater Montreal Area since the beginning of August. Three other people were injured in shootings.

Community groups, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and provincial authorities working to address gun violence in the area.