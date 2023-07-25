iHeartRadio
Man shot and seriously injured in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy district


Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A young man was seriously injured by gunshot wounds in a mid-evening shooting in the borough of Sainte-Foy in Quebec City on Monday.

A few hours after the incident, the Quebec City police (SPVQ) reported that medical authorities feared for the life of the 24-year-old victim.

The authorities were alerted shortly after 9:30 p.m. by a number of 911 calls concerning shots that had just been fired at the intersection of de la Verdure Street and Flore-Duquet Street in a residential area.

The calls indicated that a man had been shot.

On arrival at the scene, SPVQ officers located a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.

By the end of the night on Tuesday, no suspects had yet been located in connection with this case.

A vast security perimeter was set up around the scene of the shooting.

The canine squad was called to the scene, along with forensic identification technicians, to assist investigators from the Major Crime Unit and Project MALSAIN with scene analysis.

A mobile command post was also stationed on site.

Project MALSAIN, an initiative of the SPVQ, was launched nearly four and a half years ago to counter violence linked to drug trafficking by organized crime.

It brings together police officers from investigation units, specialized services and patrol.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 25, 2023.   

