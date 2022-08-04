Man shot by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings

A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough Thursday morning.

According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a "murder suspect."

As the shooting involves police officers, Quebec's independent bureau of investigations (BEI) has taken over the case.

According to the bureau, a tactical team with Montreal police was conducting a search at the motel at 7 a.m. as part of an investigation related to three homicides in Montreal and Laval.

Once onsite, officers were "confronted by a man in possession of a firearm."

"Shots were fired. The man was hit by at least one projectile," the BEI states. "The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene."

Seven investigators from the bureau have been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, assisted by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, a spokesperson with the SQ, says police are still working to determine the motive behind the killings.

She notes there is nothing to suggest the suspect, who suffered from "mental health issues," knew the three victims.

Officers do not believe he had any accomplices.

Montreal police interim chief Sophie Roy adds the force worked "day and night" to find the suspect following the first shooting Tuesday night.

"We will continue to work hard to fight gun violence," she said, offering her condolences to the victims' families.

Nevertheless, those living in the area say the incident has made them think twice about how safe their neighbourhood really is.

"I saw police coming out from the back of our building, and I didn't know what was going on," said Beverley Nadeau, who lives nearby. "I can't believe it, in our area, in our home. Now I'm a little worried to go out."

Once again, I would like to offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.



The investigation is ongoing in order to understand this tragic series of events.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter to thank the various police forces involved in Thursday morning's operation.

"It is during these moments that we must all work together and trust our authorities in a common goal of ensuring the safety of our population," she wrote. "I would like to offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims."

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact investigators online.

THREE RECENT KILLINGS

The police intervention comes after three recent killings in Montreal and Laval.

The first incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Police were called to the intersection of Jules-Poitras and Deguire boulevards near Roman-Zytynsky Park.

"Once on the scene, police found the victim shot and injured to the upper body," said Gabriella Youakim, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The victim died on site."

The man was later confirmed to be André Lemieux, the father of professional boxer David Lemieux.

Shortly after, at 10:50 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

When police arrived at the intersection of Sauvé Ouest and Meilleur streets, near Saint-Benoît Park, they found a 48-year-old man lying on the ground.

"His death was confirmed on site," stated Youakim. "No arrests have been made so far."

The victim has been identified as Mohamed Salah Belhaj, an intervention worker at the Albert-Prévost Mental Health Hospital.

Then, on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., Laval police (SPL) were called to a shooting on Clermont Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

Their identity has not been confirmed.