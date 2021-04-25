iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man shot in a drive-by shooting in Montreal Saturday night

(File photo/CTV Montreal)

A man was hit by at least one bullet Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), a call was made to 911 at approximately 7:15 p.m. concerning shots fired at the intersection of Lemieux St. and Dornal Ave.

At the scene, police found a 20-year-old man and according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils, "he was conscious and had superficial wounds on his lower body."

According to the first information gathered by the police, the victim was walking on the street when one or more suspects in a vehicle fired shots in his direction.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene and the victim, who is known to police, has not been transported to a hospital and is not cooperating with the SPVM.

Shell casings from firearms were found on the ground and witnesses to the drive-by were interviewed by police.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error