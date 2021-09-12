Man shot in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A man, 32, was shot Sunday evening in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, in what police are calling an attempted murder.

The victim was shot in his lower body and was conscious while brought to hospital. The man's life is not in danger, according to the SPVM.

The shooting occurred in a mall parking lot near James Morrice St., following a conflict that witnesses say took place inside a parked vehicle.

The victim was shot after exiting the vehicle, and the suspects reportedly fled in an unknown direction.

After he was shot, the victim entered one of the mall's businesses, and 911 was called around 6:30.

Investigators are still on the crime scene in search of more information.