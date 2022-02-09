iHeartRadio
Man shot in garage of his LaSalle home, now in critical condition

image.png

A man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot in his own garage in LaSalle, police say.

At 9:10 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in to report gunshots near the corner of Guy Bouchard Blvd. and Marie Rollet St., just north of Angrignon Park.

Officers responding to the scene found a man with gunshot injuries, in the garage of his home.

He was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Bullet casings were found at the scene, said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois. Investigators are at the scene trying to learn more.

The shooting comes a day after a 23-year-old was shot in broad daylight while in a car in the parking lot of a Brossard mall. He's also still in critical condition.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

