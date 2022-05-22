iHeartRadio
Man shot in Montreal's Lachine borough

Montreal police file photo (CTV Montreal / Daniel J. Rowe)

A man was shot in the upper body in Montreal's Lachine borough early Sunday morning.

The 36-year-old victim was found in an alley in the St. Pierre district around 4 a.m. after gunshots were heard and a 911 caller alerted authorities.

The man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition but was conscious when paramedics arrived.

At this time, there are no suspects or witnesses to the events, according to Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, who said it was "difficult to establish what actually happened."

SPVM investigators were on the scene Sunday morning to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the gun attack.

The surroundings and possible video recordings of surveillance cameras will be checked, said Bergeron.

The victim will also be interviewed by police when his condition permits.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 22, 2022. 

