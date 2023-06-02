iHeartRadio
Man shot in vehicle in Mercier borough suffers upper-body injuries


The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a man was shot in his vehicle Friday night in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police say a 9-1-1 call made just before 8 p.m. reported gunfire around St-Emile Street and Souligny Avenue.

A man was found in his vehicle suffering gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was conscious when taken to hospital.

It's believed the victim was shot on St-Emile Street and then drove to Madeleine Huguenin Street, where he was found, said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuque.

Police found bullet marks on the vehicle and bullet casings on the ground.

It's not yet known if the vehicle was in motion when the shooting happened.

