Man shot multiple times after suspect opens fire in Laval, Que. restaurant: police
One man was hospitalized Thursday evening after a suspect went into a restaurant in Laval, Que. and shot him multiple times, police say.
Police received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. and responded to the Rubs BBQ Americain restaurant on Dagenais Boulevard in the city's west end.
Stephanie Beshara, a police spokesperson, said the suspect fired more than one bullet toward the victim, a 42-year-old man, who suffered injuries to his upper and lower body. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Police do not fear for the victim's life.
The investigation is ongoing as officers search for the suspect.