Man stabbed and killed in Quebec City, suspect arrested

A man in his 20s died in hospital from injuries sustained early on Tuesday night during a stabbing incident in Quebec City.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) reports that a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to the SPVQ, 911 calls made shortly before 12:30 a.m. reported that a man had been stabbed on chemin de la Canardière, near the intersection with Sainte-Anne Boulevard.

On arrival, SPVQ patrol officers found the young man unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead during the night.

In the meantime, police searches with the assistance of the canine squad located and arrested the suspect on Grandville Street. By the end of the night, the individual was in custody and was expected to be interviewed by investigators in the following hours.

Investigators from the Major Crime Unit and technicians from the SPVQ's Forensic Identification Unit will be conducting the investigation and examining the crime scene. A mobile command post is expected to be deployed on-site later on Tuesday.

This is the second SPVQ homicide investigation to be opened since the beginning of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 22, 2023.