Man stabbed at Place Emilie-Gamelin in downtown Montreal; police searching for suspect

A man was stabbed Wednesday at Place Emilie-Gamelin, just east of downtown, Montreal police say.

The plaza is a gathering place for many homeless Montrealers. Sources tell CTV News that an argument turned violent between two homeless men. 

The attack was reported at 4:20 p.m. The victim is a man in 40s, and he was transported to hospital, conscious at the time, police said Wednesday afternoon.

They're awaiting an update on his condition.

Police are still searching for the attacker. They said a man is suspected in the stabbing but didn't confirm whether the suspect or victim are homeless.

Police have placed a perimeter around the plaza.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

