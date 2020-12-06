iHeartRadio
Man stabbed during altercation in NDG apartment; woman arrested

A fight between a man and a woman in an NDG apartment led to an assault with a sharp object on Sunday.

According to Montreal police, a call was placed about a loud altercation in a home on Benny near Sherbrooke. Police said the fight escalated and the woman, who is in her 30s, allegedly stabbed the 61-year-old man in the upper body.

Officers arrested the woman at the scene while the victim was taken to hospital. Police said he was conscious in the ambulance but no other details about his condition were given.  

