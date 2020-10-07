iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man stabbed during altercation in Pointe-aux Trembles

image.jpg

A man is in serious but stable condition after he was stabbed during an altercation in Montreal Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on 13th Ave. near Reeves St. in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The victim, whose age was not specified, was stabbed more than once in the upper body by one of four people involved in the altercation.

He is in serious but stable condition in hospital, said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

It is so far unclear if the suspect was arrested.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error