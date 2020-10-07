Man stabbed during altercation in Pointe-aux Trembles

A man is in serious but stable condition after he was stabbed during an altercation in Montreal Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on 13th Ave. near Reeves St. in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The victim, whose age was not specified, was stabbed more than once in the upper body by one of four people involved in the altercation.

He is in serious but stable condition in hospital, said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

It is so far unclear if the suspect was arrested.