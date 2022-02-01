Man stabbed during meet-up for online transaction in Anjou

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a 39-year-old man was attacked by two people during a meet-up for a transaction for an online sale.

Officers say the victim went to the agreed-upon location at 9 p.m. Monday near Émile-Legault and Jean-Desprez avenues in the Anjou borough.

When he arrived, he was attacked by two people with a knife, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The victim suffered upper-body injuries, but his life is not in danger.

Police say the suspects left the scene in an unknown direction and investigators are canvassing the area.

Montrealers are reminded to stay vigilant when meeting up with strangers for online transactions.

Montreal police states it has provided two secure exchange areas for individuals to meet up: Station 20 on Sainte-Catherine Street West, near Bishop Street, and Station 46 on Joseph-Renaud Boulevard in Anjou.

The force notes no arrests have been made in the incident.