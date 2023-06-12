iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man stabbed in east-end Montreal alley, one suspect arrested


The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

One suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed Monday morning in Montreal’s east side.

Police received a 911 call at around 11:45 a.m. reporting a 63-year-old man was injured in an alleyway off d’Orleans Ave. and Ontario St. in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. 

When police arrived, they found him with serious injuries in his upper back. He was rushed to hospital, where he remained Monday afternoon.

Police said that at 4 p.m. they were still waiting on news of his condition, and that he would meet with investigators in hospital when he’s healthy enough to do so.

At around 3:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was arrested elsewhere in the borough. He was sent to a detention centre to meet investigators. 

A police spokesperson told CTV the suspect has a criminal record for various offences. The motive for the alleged attack is still unknown. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*