Man stabbed in east-end Montreal alley, one suspect arrested
One suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed Monday morning in Montreal’s east side.
Police received a 911 call at around 11:45 a.m. reporting a 63-year-old man was injured in an alleyway off d’Orleans Ave. and Ontario St. in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
When police arrived, they found him with serious injuries in his upper back. He was rushed to hospital, where he remained Monday afternoon.
Police said that at 4 p.m. they were still waiting on news of his condition, and that he would meet with investigators in hospital when he’s healthy enough to do so.
At around 3:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was arrested elsewhere in the borough. He was sent to a detention centre to meet investigators.
A police spokesperson told CTV the suspect has a criminal record for various offences. The motive for the alleged attack is still unknown.