Man stabbed in fight on Montreal bike path; in separate incident, police respond to threat

A man in his 20s was stabbed in the upper body this afternoon on a busy Montreal bike path, police say.

A 911 call came in around 5 p.m., alerting police to a brawl involving several people on the bike path along De Maisonneuve St., said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The fight happened near St. Marc St., two streets west of Guy St.

"When police arrived at the scene they located a victim, a man in his 20s," said Chevrefils.

The man had been stabbed in the upper body but was conscious, she said. He was taken to hospital and police are still waiting for word of his condition.

Police said the weapon was a sharp object but didn't go into more detail.

Police said they don't know yet why the fight began or what the victim's involvement was. There are no suspects yet.

A portion of downtown was closed off while police investigated.

SECOND INCIDENT EAST OF DOWNTOWN

In a separate incident a little later, some streets east of downtown were blocked off while police investigated reports of threats made.

Not much detail is available, but Montreal Police Constable Julien Lévesque said someone made threats at about 6:05 pm in the area near Ste. Catherine St. East and Papineau St., and officers began to search for the suspect.

It isn't yet clear what kind of threats were made, and against whom.

Police also temporarily closed down some streets in that area.