iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man stabbed with a knife in Montreal home, another man arrested


A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Montreal apartment. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A young man was admitted to a Montreal hospital early Friday moring after being stabbed in the upper body during an apparent dispute in a southwestern Montreal home.

The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) reports that the 22-year-old man was conscious when he was transported by ambulance and later doctors confirmed that he would live.

A 911 call at around 12:10 a.m. led police officers to the home on Evelyn, near the intersection of Caisse Street in the Verdun borough.

At the scene, police arrested a 24-year-old man who was transported to an investigation centre. Police questioned him later.

A security perimeter was set up at the flat. Investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVM began examining the scene and witnesses were also expected to be interviewed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 20, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*