Man stabbed with a knife in Montreal home, another man arrested

A young man was admitted to a Montreal hospital early Friday moring after being stabbed in the upper body during an apparent dispute in a southwestern Montreal home.

The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) reports that the 22-year-old man was conscious when he was transported by ambulance and later doctors confirmed that he would live.

A 911 call at around 12:10 a.m. led police officers to the home on Evelyn, near the intersection of Caisse Street in the Verdun borough.

At the scene, police arrested a 24-year-old man who was transported to an investigation centre. Police questioned him later.

A security perimeter was set up at the flat. Investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVM began examining the scene and witnesses were also expected to be interviewed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 20, 2023.