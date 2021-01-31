Man suffers minor injuries in Riviere-des-Prairies shooting

MONTREAL -- A 25-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being shot in Riviere-des-Prairies on Sunday evening.

The incident happened on Place Louis-Chartier near Rodolphe-Forget Blvd.

Police said the victim was in a vehicle when the shot was fired at around 6:15 p.m.

At least one bullet casing was found on the scene.

Police said the victim did not require transportation to hospital as his injuries were not serious.

The shooting is the latest in a days-long stretch of violence in the eastern portion of Montreal, including two shootings, one of which was fatal, on Saturday. Police said as a result of that violence, additional resources have been assigned to the area.